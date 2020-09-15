Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is -4.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] traded at a high on 09/14/20, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.97. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Huntsman Updates Its Third Quarter 2020 Outlook.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) management will be participating in several investor meetings over the coming weeks including the UBS Virtual Global Chemicals Conference on September 9, 2020 and the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on September 15, 2020. Huntsman management intends to communicate that its Polyurethanes segment third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least 40% better than what it guided on its second quarter earnings call, or near the prior year third quarter period. This improved outlook is being driven by continued strength in construction related markets, better than expected improvement in automotive demand and higher overall margins. Huntsman’s other divisions, in total, are expected to be approximately in-line with the guidance that was previously communicated on its second quarter conference call on July 28, 2020.

About Huntsman: Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1303782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corporation stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $5.04 billion, with 219.70 million shares outstanding and 197.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 1303782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $23.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HUN stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HUN shares from 24 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 22.73 for the last single week of trading, and 19.30 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 8.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.76. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $39,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.80%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $3,910 million, or 80.00% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,731,018, which is approximately -5.17% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,019,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.08 million in HUN stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $232.6 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -3.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 18,217,266 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 22,648,941 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 129,371,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,237,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,323,453 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,936 shares during the same period.