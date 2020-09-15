Goldman lifts The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Container Store Group Inc. [NYSE: TCS] gained 16.67% on the last trading session, reaching $4.83 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2020 that The Container Store Announces Change to its Board of Directors.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), today announced that Walter Robb will step down from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2020, in order to focus on other business endeavors.

Mr. Robb stated, “The Container Store has a unique culture, and holds a special place in the retail world. It has been an honor to serve as a director for the last seven years, and I look forward to watching the Company continue to grow.”.

The Container Store Group Inc. represents 48.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $232.03 million with the latest information. TCS stock price has been found in the range of $4.2886 to $5.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 333.54K shares, TCS reached a trading volume of 1347509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Container Store Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2019, representing the official price target for The Container Store Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on TCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Container Store Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TCS stock

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.97. With this latest performance, TCS shares gained by 42.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +53.86. The Container Store Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for TCS is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.50. Additionally, TCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] managed to generate an average of $2,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.The Container Store Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Container Store Group Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Container Store Group Inc. go to 15.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS]

There are presently around $204 million, or 84.30% of TCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCS stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 27,506,544, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 3,005,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.52 million in TCS stocks shares; and FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $12.63 million in TCS stock with ownership of nearly -0.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Container Store Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in The Container Store Group Inc. [NYSE:TCS] by around 656,157 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,567,045 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,977,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,200,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,481 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,642 shares during the same period.