G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] moved up 5.83: Why It’s Important

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] jumped around 0.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.53 at the close of the session, up 5.83%. The company report on September 14, 2020 that G1 Therapeutics to Present Data on Oral CDK4/6 Inhibitor Lerociclib at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual 2020 Congress.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that two presentations highlighting data on the investigational oral CDK4/6 inhibitor lerociclib, including updated findings from a Phase 2 trial of lerociclib in combination with fulvestrant in HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer patients, will be featured at the ESMO Virtual 2020 Congress being held from September 19-21.

G1 abstract titles are below; more details are available on the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 website.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -37.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTHX Stock saw the intraday high of $17.30 and lowest of $16.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.80, which means current price is +87.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 604.07K shares, GTHX reached a trading volume of 1013649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $72 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 300.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14.

How has GTHX stock performed recently?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, GTHX shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 15.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GTHX is now -41.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.00. Additionally, GTHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] managed to generate an average of -$1,177,375 per employee.G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Earnings analysis for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTHX.

Insider trade positions for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]

There are presently around $477 million, or 93.50% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,660,589, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,471,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.38 million in GTHX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.37 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 2,172,341 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,952,622 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,707,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,832,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,509 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 700,995 shares during the same period.