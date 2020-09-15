For Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS], Credit Suisse sees a drop to $8. What next?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] price surged by 39.33 percent to reach at $7.46. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Scientific Games Announces Institutional Investors, including Caledonia, to Acquire 34.9% Shareholding from MacAndrews & Forbes.

– Respected Gaming Industry Leaders Jamie Odell and Toni Korsanos to Become New Executive Chair and Executive Vice Chair, Respectively.

– Refreshed Board to Comprise Majority of Independent Directors Focused on Making Scientific Games Attractive to Institutional Investors.

A sum of 12944329 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Scientific Games Corporation shares reached a high of $28.77 and dropped to a low of $24.52 until finishing in the latest session at $26.43.

The one-year SGMS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -57.51. The average equity rating for SGMS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $16.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $30 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. On May 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SGMS shares from 36 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SGMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.73. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 27.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 276.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.42 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scientific Games Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$13,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SGMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scientific Games Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 475.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMS.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,509 million, or 60.90% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 9,110,726, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 8,619,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.8 million in SGMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $171.33 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 6.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 8,761,232 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 8,712,651 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 39,636,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,110,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,774,782 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,537 shares during the same period.