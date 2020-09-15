For CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX], Jefferies sees a drop to $10. What next?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] closed the trading session at $7.18 on 09/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.82, while the highest price level was $7.26.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.60 percent and weekly performance of 9.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 98.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 482.57K shares, CTMX reached to a volume of 1548200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $16 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36.

CTMX stock trade performance evaluation

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.45. With this latest performance, CTMX shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -192.90. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.84.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -105.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.16. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$647,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,045.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $273 million, or 84.50% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,137,309, which is approximately 4.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,115,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.37 million in CTMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.04 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly -2.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 7,733,487 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,929,223 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,308,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,971,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,078,049 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,027 shares during the same period.