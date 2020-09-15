Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] gain 15.83% so far this year. What now?

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ETON] gained 8.31% or 0.64 points to close at $8.34 with a heavy trading volume of 1409376 shares. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Ingrid Hoos as Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it has appointed Ingrid Hoos as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs. In the new role, Ms. Hoos will support the company’s regulatory, product development, and quality activities.

Ms. Hoos joins Eton after spending nine years as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Horizon Therapeutics. At Horizon, Ms. Hoos was responsible for the company’s regulatory strategy and regulatory operations. During her tenure, Horizon’s portfolio grew from one FDA-approved product to ten FDA-approved products. Prior to Horizon Therapeutics, Ingrid held leadership roles in regulatory, quality, and product development at Baxter Healthcare, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and G.D. Searle (now Pfizer).

It opened the trading session at $8.15, the shares rose to $8.43 and dropped to $7.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETON points out that the company has recorded 169.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -233.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 379.82K shares, ETON reached to a volume of 1409376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 288.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ETON stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.88. With this latest performance, ETON shares gained by 24.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1939.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1910.32.

Return on Total Capital for ETON is now -89.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.47. Additionally, ETON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] managed to generate an average of -$1,077,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETON.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]

There are presently around $57 million, or 32.60% of ETON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETON stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 3,640,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.17% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 802,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.69 million in ETON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.85 million in ETON stock with ownership of nearly 855.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ETON] by around 1,439,921 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 603,732 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,760,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,804,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETON stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 598,792 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,712 shares during the same period.