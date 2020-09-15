Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE: CCX] gained 0.37% or 0.04 points to close at $10.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1105985 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.95, the shares rose to $11.02 and dropped to $10.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCX points out that the company has recorded 13.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 327.06K shares, CCX reached to a volume of 1105985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp II is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.55.

Trading performance analysis for CCX stock

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, CCX shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]

25 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE:CCX] by around 12,274,334 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,932,932 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,927,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,134,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,508,060 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 895,311 shares during the same period.