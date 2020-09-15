Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $10.16 billion, down -9.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price surged by 2.06 percent to reach at $0.83. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Boston Scientific Launches Vercise Genus™ DBS System In Europe.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced it has received CE Mark and initiated a limited market release of the fourth generation Vercise Genus™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System in Europe. Featuring full-body MRI conditional1 and Bluetooth capabilities across the portfolio, the Vercise Genus System is indicated to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD), essential tremor, and dystonia by delivering precisely targeted electrical stimulation in the brain designed to provide optimal symptom relief.

“With neurodegenerative movement disorders, the ability to deliver the right dose of stimulation where it is needed can make a remarkable difference in controlling an individual patient’s symptoms,” says Veerle Visser-Vandewalle, M.D., Ph.D., Cologne University Hospital, Germany.

A sum of 4795624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.95M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $41.34 and dropped to a low of $40.59 until finishing in the latest session at $41.12.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.23. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $46.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $38, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 65.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.66, while it was recorded at 40.97 for the last single week of trading, and 38.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +64.08. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.59. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $130,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 8.51%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,683 million, or 94.10% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 124,149,369, which is approximately 16.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,120,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in BSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.47 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 4.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 145,589,959 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 126,434,232 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 1,033,500,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,305,525,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,723,719 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,678,931 shares during the same period.