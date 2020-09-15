BofA Securities Upgrade Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] gained 3.69% on the last trading session, reaching $74.20 price per share at the time. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. represents 102.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.74 billion with the latest information. FND stock price has been found in the range of $72.35 to $74.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, FND reached a trading volume of 1326113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $75.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $58 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on FND stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FND shares from 35 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for FND stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.95, while it was recorded at 72.02 for the last single week of trading, and 52.05 for the last 200 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.36.

Return on Total Capital for FND is now 14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.87. Additionally, FND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] managed to generate an average of $20,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 20.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]

There are presently around $7,920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,816,839, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,948,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.78 million in FND stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $524.83 million in FND stock with ownership of nearly -3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND] by around 17,150,017 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 18,581,697 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 71,003,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,735,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FND stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,702,882 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 620,930 shares during the same period.