ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Is Currently 0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] gained 0.61% or 0.06 points to close at $9.84 with a heavy trading volume of 1039190 shares. The company report on August 26, 2020 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms September 2020 Dividend Rate per Common Share.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today confirmed the September 2020 cash dividend rate for the Company’s Common Stock.

September 2020 Common Stock Dividend Information.

It opened the trading session at $9.80, the shares rose to $9.89 and dropped to $9.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARR points out that the company has recorded -27.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -98.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ARR reached to a volume of 1039190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, ARR shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.36.

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 790.32. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] managed to generate an average of -$10,865,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -3.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $364 million, or 58.70% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,018,071, which is approximately 9.406% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,326,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.25 million in ARR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.71 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 4,835,526 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,751,450 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 29,415,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,002,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,780 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 893,462 shares during the same period.