Wolfe Research slashes price target on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] – find out why.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] gained 1.97% or 1.75 points to close at $90.36 with a heavy trading volume of 1569817 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Expeditors Reports Second Quarter 2020 EPS of $1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2020 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2019:.

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) increased 24% to $1.09.

It opened the trading session at $88.93, the shares rose to $90.635 and dropped to $88.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPD points out that the company has recorded 38.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, EXPD reached to a volume of 1569817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPD shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $77, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on EXPD stock. On January 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EXPD shares from 78 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for EXPD stock

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, EXPD shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.92, while it was recorded at 88.56 for the last single week of trading, and 75.56 for the last 200 days.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.38 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.22.

Return on Total Capital for EXPD is now 33.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.85. Additionally, EXPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] managed to generate an average of $32,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. go to 6.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]

There are presently around $14,216 million, or 96.10% of EXPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,413,831, which is approximately -4.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, holding 15,675,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in EXPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in EXPD stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD] by around 14,934,868 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 13,361,405 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 129,027,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,324,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPD stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,577,780 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 348,008 shares during the same period.