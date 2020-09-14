why Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.13

Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SALM] jumped around 0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.27 at the close of the session, up 35.57%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that SRN Adds The Charlie Kirk Show to Weekday Lineup.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network has signed an agreement with Charlie Kirk to host a daily three hour talk radio program beginning Monday, October 5th. The show will air live in the Noon to 3pm ET daypart and be available to stations either live or tape delayed. The show will take advantage of Charlie’s unique insights on the breaking news of the day, and help listeners understand what to make of it all.

Salem Media Group Inc. stock is now -11.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SALM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $0.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.62, which means current price is +96.15% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SALM reached a trading volume of 9744785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SALM shares is $2.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SALM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Salem Media Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2014, representing the official price target for Salem Media Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SALM stock. On April 09, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SALM shares from 9.50 to 11.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salem Media Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SALM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.09. With this latest performance, SALM shares dropped by -12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3395, while it was recorded at 0.9930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2157 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +13.93. Salem Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.96.

Return on Total Capital for SALM is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.76. Additionally, SALM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] managed to generate an average of -$18,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Salem Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salem Media Group Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SALM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salem Media Group Inc. go to 7.00%.

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.00% of SALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SALM stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 741,000, which is approximately -37.702% of the company’s market cap and around 22.50% of the total institutional ownership; GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, holding 436,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in SALM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.44 million in SALM stock with ownership of nearly -2.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salem Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SALM] by around 263,876 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,222,362 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,599,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,085,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SALM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,376 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 481,967 shares during the same period.