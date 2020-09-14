why PacWest Bancorp [PACW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.30

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] jumped around 0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.54 at the close of the session, up 1.76%. The company report on August 17, 2020 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend.

— $0.25 Per Share Cash Dividend Payable on September 10, 2020 to Stockholders of Record on August 31, 2020 –.

PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on September 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

PacWest Bancorp stock is now -51.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACW Stock saw the intraday high of $18.73 and lowest of $17.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.14, which means current price is +33.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 1314929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. On February 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PACW shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74.

How has PACW stock performed recently?

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, PACW shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.92, while it was recorded at 18.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.94 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.21. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.83.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.19. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $252,563 per employee.

Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PacWest Bancorp posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 82.70% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,319,714, which is approximately -4.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,940,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.39 million in PACW stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $90.09 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly -3.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 15,090,373 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 16,428,678 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 63,561,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,080,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,909,095 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,781,466 shares during the same period.