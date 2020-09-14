The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Revenue clocked in at $12.89 billion, down -30.62% YTD: What’s Next?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] surged by $2.53 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $111.2565 during the day while it closed the day at $110.75. The company report on September 11, 2020 that The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the third quarter at approximately 6:45 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, as previously announced. PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Dial in numbers are (877) 402-9103 and (303) 223-2685 (international). The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live audio webcast on the day of the conference call; presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information; and a webcast replay available for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140 (international), Conference ID 21968576.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNC stock has declined by -0.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.52% and lost -30.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $45.94 billion, with 426.00 million shares outstanding and 423.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 1629912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $115.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $127, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 136.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.40.

PNC stock trade performance evaluation

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.35, while it was recorded at 110.46 for the last single week of trading, and 120.99 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.75. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.04.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.60. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $103,818 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. posted 2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -7.38%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,085 million, or 81.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,790,009, which is approximately -0.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,994,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in PNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.44 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 28,267,496 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 32,621,712 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 282,992,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,881,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,187,428 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,899,493 shares during the same period.