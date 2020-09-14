Sonos Inc. [SONO] is -15.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] gained 2.98% or 0.38 points to close at $13.14 with a heavy trading volume of 2674873 shares.

It opened the trading session at $12.88, the shares rose to $13.46 and dropped to $12.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONO points out that the company has recorded 55.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, SONO reached to a volume of 2674873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $16.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on SONO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for SONO stock

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +41.83. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of -$3,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonos Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonos Inc. [SONO]

There are presently around $969 million, or 67.60% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,356,581, which is approximately 22.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,261,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.13 million in SONO stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES I LTD, currently with $49.78 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 21,426,537 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 24,448,807 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 27,856,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,731,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,433,053 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 18,215,191 shares during the same period.