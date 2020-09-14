Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] moved up 1.63: Why It’s Important

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] closed the trading session at $17.46 on 09/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.72, while the highest price level was $17.54. The company report on September 7, 2020 that Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. Securities Settlement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.29 percent and weekly performance of -0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 847.08K shares, SC reached to a volume of 1297313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SC shares is $18.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SC stock. On November 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SC shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.53.

SC stock trade performance evaluation

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, SC shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 17.50 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.05 and a Gross Margin at +76.55. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.52.

Return on Total Capital for SC is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 536.62. Additionally, SC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 495.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] managed to generate an average of $192,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. go to -3.90%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,748 million, or 27.00% of SC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SC stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 245,593,555, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 13,884,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.43 million in SC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $226.92 million in SC stock with ownership of nearly 1.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC] by around 7,099,825 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,414,916 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 310,702,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,217,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,611 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,644,206 shares during the same period.