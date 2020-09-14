Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $11.52 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $11.52 on 09/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.20, while the highest price level was $11.57. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Regions Bank Offers Disaster-Recovery Financial Services for People and Businesses Affected by Hurricane Laura.

Deferred payments and additional offers available as recovery moves forward.

Regions Bank on Monday announced a series of financial services, including payment extensions and the waiving of certain fees, to help people and businesses in portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas1 that were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.87 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, RF reached to a volume of 6128995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.62. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.90.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $80,863 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,339 million, or 76.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,780,488, which is approximately -3.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,247,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $993.57 million in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $613.55 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly 3.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 68,354,222 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 58,971,820 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 596,535,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,861,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,097,023 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 13,112,903 shares during the same period.