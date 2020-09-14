Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] moved up 1.00: Why It’s Important

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Soon Mee Kim Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG) today announced the appointment of Soon Mee Kim to Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. Kim will be responsible for working with OPRG agency leaders to develop policies, practices and programs that advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) internally, along with client initiatives and in the communities where we live and work. She will take this newly created position on September 15, reporting to both the CEO of OPRG and Omnicom Group’s Chief Diversity Officer.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are moral and business imperatives for Omnicom,” said Kim. “I am honored for the opportunity to develop a cohesive vision and strategy across OPRG with the goal of making our collective agencies a place where all – including those from underrepresented communities such as people of color, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community – are welcome, valued and can thrive.”.

A sum of 1517467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. Omnicom Group Inc. shares reached a high of $52.545 and dropped to a low of $51.51 until finishing in the latest session at $52.32.

The one-year OMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.29. The average equity rating for OMC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $60, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on OMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.23, while it was recorded at 53.01 for the last single week of trading, and 62.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omnicom Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.19 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.95.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.96. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $19,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 1.40%.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,888 million, or 99.60% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,392,550, which is approximately -3.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,633,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $628.71 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -1.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 20,518,098 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 29,079,814 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 158,507,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,105,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,711,962 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,756,768 shares during the same period.