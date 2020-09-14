Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] Is Currently 2.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE: MSI] traded at a high on 09/11/20, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $153.86. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Motorola Solutions Adds Cloud-Based Mobile Application Capabilities with Acquisition of Callyo.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Callyo, a cloud-based mobile applications provider for law enforcement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Callyo is a software as a service company (SaaS) serving thousands of public safety customers across North America. Its portfolio includes two application suites – 10-21, which simplifies communication between first responders and citizens, and Callyo, which provides investigative tools that improve digital evidence collection.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1230446 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for MSI stock reached $25.53 billion, with 170.00 million shares outstanding and 169.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, MSI reached a trading volume of 1230446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSI shares is $164.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Motorola Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Motorola Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $161, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MSI stock. On May 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MSI shares from 168 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorola Solutions Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MSI stock performed recently?

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, MSI shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.75, while it was recorded at 152.66 for the last single week of trading, and 152.68 for the last 200 days.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91 and a Gross Margin at +47.42. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSI is now 36.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Additionally, MSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] managed to generate an average of $51,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Motorola Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motorola Solutions Inc. posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Motorola Solutions Inc. go to 10.32%.

Insider trade positions for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]

There are presently around $22,724 million, or 89.10% of MSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,441,668, which is approximately -2.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,749,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in MSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in MSI stock with ownership of nearly -4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE:MSI] by around 19,161,970 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 22,213,814 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 106,317,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,692,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,620,127 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,113,784 shares during the same period.