Market cap of Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] reaches 2.56B – now what?

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] closed the trading session at $13.29 on 09/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.14, while the highest price level was $15.46. The company report on September 13, 2020 that Laureate Education To Sell Brazilian Operations to Ser Educacional.

Strategic Review Process Achieves Positive Momentum; Transaction Follows Separate Agreements to Divest Walden University and Operations in Chile.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Ser Educacional S.A. (B3: SEER3) for the sale of its Brazilian operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.53 percent and weekly performance of 5.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 962.07K shares, LAUR reached to a volume of 4985235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAUR shares is $16.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Laureate Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Laureate Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LAUR stock. On May 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LAUR shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laureate Education Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAUR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LAUR stock trade performance evaluation

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, LAUR shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Laureate Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for LAUR is now 6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.10. Additionally, LAUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] managed to generate an average of $273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Laureate Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laureate Education Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAUR.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,536 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,721,207, which is approximately 5.57% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,146,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.84 million in LAUR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $119.61 million in LAUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laureate Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR] by around 12,696,282 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 14,714,198 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 88,161,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,571,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAUR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,730 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,770,870 shares during the same period.