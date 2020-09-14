Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] gained 2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $161.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Lowe’s Canada launches VIPpro program at its Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores.

The launch of this new program is part of Lowe’s Canada’s action plan to become the number one destination for Pros in Canada.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ – As part of its efforts to continuously improve the customer experience of home improvement and construction professionals at its Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores, Lowe’s Canada, one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers, is launching its VIPpro program today. This new program is designed to offer Lowe’s Canada Pro customers an improved and integrated purchasing experience, with added flexibility and benefits. From now on, they will have access to the same discounts and advantages throughout the Lowe’s Canada corporate store network, no matter the banner, as well as to a host of useful features on the new VIPpro mobile application.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 755.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.66 billion with the latest information. LOW stock price has been found in the range of $159.44 to $162.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 4829925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $181.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $165 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $185, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On August 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 175 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.13, while it was recorded at 157.98 for the last single week of trading, and 122.75 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $93,131 million, or 77.20% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,308,507, which is approximately -5.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,599,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.61 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 895 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 44,000,260 shares. Additionally, 803 investors decreased positions by around 45,336,368 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 485,939,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,275,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,498,901 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,688,490 shares during the same period.