Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $28.40 price per share at the time.

American International Group Inc. represents 866.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.26 billion with the latest information. AIG stock price has been found in the range of $28.075 to $28.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 8481865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $37.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 48.71.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.32, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 36.05 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.78. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.66.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $71,739 per employee.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 3.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $22,194 million, or 92.50% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 78,607,896, which is approximately 13.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,437,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in AIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.96 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -2.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 56,815,107 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 61,237,337 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 663,441,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,493,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,648,634 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,580,172 shares during the same period.