Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $31.25 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.60 during the day while it closed the day at $31.25. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces redemption of outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2022.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem all of the $475 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due Oct. 1, 2022, including the portion of such notes for which Andeavor LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPC, is the obligor. The 2022 senior notes are expected to be redeemed on Oct. 1, 2020, at a price equal to par. The regular semi-annual interest payment due on the 2022 senior notes on Oct. 1, 2020, will be paid in the usual manner to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2020.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation to sell any of the 2022 senior notes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indentures governing the 2022 senior notes and is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notices issued by MPC and Andeavor LLC.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock has also loss -8.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPC stock has declined by -14.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.40% and lost -48.13% year-on date.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $19.70 billion, with 650.00 million shares outstanding and 647.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 8267161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock. On April 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 54 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.33, while it was recorded at 31.85 for the last single week of trading, and 40.89 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $43,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -3.53%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,512 million, or 75.90% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69,899,722, which is approximately 18.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,016,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 5.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 53,012,895 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 58,185,302 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 385,186,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,384,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,146,432 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 13,657,063 shares during the same period.