Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] Stock trading around $0.56 per share: What’s Next?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.23%.

Over the last 12 months, HJLI stock dropped by -41.86%. The average equity rating for HJLI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.70 million, with 21.46 million shares outstanding and 18.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.47M shares, HJLI stock reached a trading volume of 8439198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

HJLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.23. With this latest performance, HJLI shares gained by 58.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.77 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3766, while it was recorded at 0.4247 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4399 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 270,118, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 52,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, currently with $23000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 373,631 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 25,056 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 29,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,272 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,056 shares during the same period.