H.C. Wainwright lifts Novavax Inc. [NVAX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a high on 09/11/20, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.45. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will participate in five upcoming investor conferences. A topic of discussion will be Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Conference details are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5288819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 10.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.69%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $5.69 billion, with 58.62 million shares outstanding and 55.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 5288819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Sell rating on NVAX stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 101 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 13.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 177.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1034.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1571.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.80, while it was recorded at 91.48 for the last single week of trading, and 47.02 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $3,036 million, or 53.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,758,833, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,637,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.66 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $438.39 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 66.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,413,968 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,801,351 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,591,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,806,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,515,969 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 153,480 shares during the same period.