Guggenheim Resumed Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $243.21 price per share at the time. The company report on September 11, 2020 that Amgen To Present At The 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Morgan Stanley’s 18th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the presentation can be accessed from the Events Calendar on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Amgen’s website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Amgen Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen Inc. represents 588.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $140.94 billion with the latest information. AMGN stock price has been found in the range of $241.07 to $245.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 1898161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $262.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMGN stock. On March 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 245 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMGN stock

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.89, while it was recorded at 243.80 for the last single week of trading, and 231.37 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.15 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.71.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 314.60. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $335,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amgen Inc. posted 3.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $110,358 million, or 78.20% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,866,168, which is approximately -1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,729,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.85 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.11 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 946 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 25,284,502 shares. Additionally, 940 investors decreased positions by around 25,474,837 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 402,995,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,754,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,898,030 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,920,108 shares during the same period.