Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] – find out why.

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.89%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Mustang Bio to Participate in Three September 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in September 2020. The company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

Details of the events are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, MBIO stock dropped by -22.80%. The average equity rating for MBIO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $175.41 million, with 45.02 million shares outstanding and 41.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, MBIO stock reached a trading volume of 2630053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16.

MBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mustang Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -88.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.06. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$909,588 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

MBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 26.30% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 1,934,462, which is approximately 21569.788% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,917,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 million in MBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.4 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly 14.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 6,241,154 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 549,860 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 7,855,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,646,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,631,613 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 289,660 shares during the same period.