why VMware Inc. [VMW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $174.97

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.31.

A sum of 1009583 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. VMware Inc. shares reached a high of $143.03 and dropped to a low of $138.77 until finishing in the latest session at $139.82.

The one-year VMW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.09. The average equity rating for VMW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $174.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $181 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $193 to $200, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on VMW stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VMW shares from 175 to 172.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VMW Stock Performance Analysis:

VMware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, VMW shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.01, while it was recorded at 139.18 for the last single week of trading, and 140.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VMware Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +83.36. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.31.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 82.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 169.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.05. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $206,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

VMW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 1.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 9.60%.

VMware Inc. [VMW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,825 million, or 70.10% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,476,729, which is approximately 8.837% of the company’s market cap and around 22.50% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,125,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.53 million in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $697.37 million in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 0.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 21,321,564 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 16,163,208 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 39,937,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,422,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,218,088 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 957,826 shares during the same period.