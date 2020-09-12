Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Is Currently -0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] loss -0.53% or -0.06 points to close at $11.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2354496 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2020.

About Umpqua Holdings CorporationUmpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

It opened the trading session at $11.37, the shares rose to $11.41 and dropped to $11.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UMPQ points out that the company has recorded 7.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, UMPQ reached to a volume of 2354496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $16 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.21.

Trading performance analysis for UMPQ stock

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.12. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.30.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 8.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.42. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of $89,803 per employee.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $2,184 million, or 90.60% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,987,117, which is approximately -3.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,397,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.81 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $180.15 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 19,170,411 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 15,823,090 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 158,587,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,581,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,682,909 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,813,124 shares during the same period.