Odeon slashes price target on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] – find out why.

By Edison Baldwin

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.76%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Plug Power Develops 1kW ProGen Fuel Cell System for Robotics and Drone Applications.

Lightweight, Rugged 1kW System Delivers Extended Endurance in Demanding Operating Conditions.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, today announced a new 1kW ProGen fuel cell system intended for small scale robotics, automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other aerospace applications. The new ProGen system represents an expansion of the technology and product line acquired through the Company’s June 2019 acquisition of EnergyOr, a Montreal-based fuel cell systems company with extensive experience in aerospace fuel cell system design and application. Plug Power’s new fuel cell system combines a patented light-weight and rugged construction method with its proprietary air-cooled, closed-cathode technology, delivering several key advantages over market competitors.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock rose by 384.80%. The one-year Plug Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.15. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.50 billion, with 401.74 million shares outstanding and 347.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.15M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 22812581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $13.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 270.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 384.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PLUG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,169 million, or 50.80% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,525,137, which is approximately 22.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,280,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.32 million in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $159.32 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 110.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 49,503,502 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,251,364 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 117,207,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,962,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,355,197 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,885,371 shares during the same period.

