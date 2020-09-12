NewAge Inc. [NBEV] Revenue clocked in at $255.40 million, up 1.10% YTD: What’s Next?

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 10, 2020 that NewAge Delivers $63MM in Q2 Revenue Standalone Before It More Than Doubles With the Upcoming Closing of the Combination With ARIIX.

Announced merger with ARIIX and four additional e-commerce/direct selling companies is expected to create an over $500 million global healthy products omni-channel leader.

A sum of 1706452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. NewAge Inc. shares reached a high of $1.94 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.84.

The average equity rating for NBEV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

NBEV Stock Performance Analysis:

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.38. With this latest performance, NBEV shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0015, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7716 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NewAge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.37 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.41.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -26.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.58. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$96,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NBEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NewAge Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 22.90% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,071,880, which is approximately 13.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,410,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.96 million in NBEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.21 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 5.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 3,929,569 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,852,633 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,041,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,823,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,255 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 379,559 shares during the same period.