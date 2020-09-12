Market cap of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] reaches 504.01M – now what?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: HYAC] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.06 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Haymaker Acquisition Corp II.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (“HYACU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYACU), a special purpose acquisition corporation, in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Arko Holdings Ltd. (“Arko”), a privately-held company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HYACU will acquire Arko through a reverse merger that will result in Arko becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker “ARKO.” The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2 billion.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II stock is now 0.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.13 and lowest of $10.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.27, which means current price is +11.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 299.69K shares, HYAC reached a trading volume of 1091550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, HYAC shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] managed to generate an average of $749,495 per employee.Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ:HYAC] by around 4,940,295 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,755,511 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,676,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,372,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYAC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,588 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 905,953 shares during the same period.