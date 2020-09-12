For FedEx Corporation [FDX], Evercore ISI sees a rise to $300. What next?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] plunged by -$1.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $229.49 during the day while it closed the day at $224.44. The company report on September 3, 2020 that FedEx Logistics Opens Foreign Trade Zone in El Paso, Texas.

Customers benefit from duty and tax incentives and a portfolio of logistics solutions .

FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), announced the opening of another Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) location in El Paso, Texas, U.S. The site in El Paso is the latest FTZ facility to be opened by FedEx Logistics in addition to existing locations in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas and Chicago. These facilities enable importers and exporters shipping goods into the U.S. to benefit from a wide range of duty and tax incentives while reducing costs, reducing inefficiencies and satisfying warehousing and logistics needs in one convenient location.

FedEx Corporation stock has also loss -1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FDX stock has inclined by 74.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 131.38% and gained 48.43% year-on date.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $57.46 billion, with 261.00 million shares outstanding and 241.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 2434439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $198.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on FDX stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 180 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.06.

FDX stock trade performance evaluation

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.60, while it was recorded at 223.67 for the last single week of trading, and 149.65 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.28. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.44. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 3.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.23%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,990 million, or 74.30% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,170,321, which is approximately 0.915% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,849,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.75 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 10,255,622 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 14,713,032 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 166,573,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,541,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,515 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,780 shares during the same period.