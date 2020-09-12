For CyrusOne Inc. [CONE], TD Securities sees a rise to $95. What next?

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] traded at a low on 09/10/20, posting a -0.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.09. The company report on September 9, 2020 that CyrusOne Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference being held virtually September 14-15, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 9:25 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 14.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1129677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CyrusOne Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for CONE stock reached $9.15 billion, with 116.87 million shares outstanding and 116.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.07K shares, CONE reached a trading volume of 1129677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $87.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has CONE stock performed recently?

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, CONE shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.94, while it was recorded at 77.25 for the last single week of trading, and 69.29 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.56. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.91. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $90,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings analysis for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyrusOne Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONE.

Insider trade positions for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

There are presently around $9,004 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,019,398, which is approximately -0.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,984,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in CONE stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $682.15 million in CONE stock with ownership of nearly 88.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 19,365,610 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 13,082,537 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 85,882,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,330,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,025,691 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,509,623 shares during the same period.