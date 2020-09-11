why MEDNAX Inc. [MD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.20

MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE: MD] price surged by 5.42 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Radiology Partners Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MEDNAX Radiology Solutions.

Acquisition accelerates Radiology Partners’ mission to transform radiology, offer unparalleled clinical value and service at scale and further elevate the role of radiologists within the healthcare field.

Radiology Partners (RP), the leading radiology practice in the U.S., today announced a definitive agreement to acquire MEDNAX Radiology Solutions, a division of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $885 million. The combination of RP and MEDNAX Radiology Solutions brings together two of the top radiology leaders and teams in the U.S. The boards of directors for both organizations unanimously approved the transaction.

A sum of 2230846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 897.71K shares. MEDNAX Inc. shares reached a high of $20.07 and dropped to a low of $18.80 until finishing in the latest session at $18.88.

The one-year MD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.53. The average equity rating for MD stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MEDNAX Inc. [MD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MD shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MEDNAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for MEDNAX Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDNAX Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MD Stock Performance Analysis:

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, MD shares dropped by -6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MEDNAX Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDNAX Inc. [MD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. MEDNAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.73.

Return on Total Capital for MD is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.46. Additionally, MD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] managed to generate an average of -$83,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.MEDNAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEDNAX Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDNAX Inc. go to 1.29%.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,624 million, or 99.42% of MD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,825,984, which is approximately 25.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,481,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.13 million in MD stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $159.54 million in MD stock with ownership of nearly 7.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEDNAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE:MD] by around 10,569,848 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,260,083 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,171,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,001,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,150 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,681,855 shares during the same period.