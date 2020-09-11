Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] Stock trading around $50.42 per share: What’s Next?

Virtusa Corporation [NASDAQ: VRTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.62%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Virtusa Corporation.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Virtusa Corporation (“VRTU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRTU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $51.35 in cash for each share of VRTU common stock that they own.

Over the last 12 months, VRTU stock rose by 22.89%. The one-year Virtusa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.28. The average equity rating for VRTU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.54 billion, with 30.17 million shares outstanding and 25.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 260.49K shares, VRTU stock reached a trading volume of 5591701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTU shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Virtusa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtusa Corporation stock. On January 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VRTU shares from 47 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtusa Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.62. With this latest performance, VRTU shares gained by 25.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.71 for Virtusa Corporation [VRTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.98, while it was recorded at 42.03 for the last single week of trading, and 37.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +26.68. Virtusa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.65.

Return on Total Capital for VRTU is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.85. Additionally, VRTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] managed to generate an average of $2,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Virtusa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtusa Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtusa Corporation go to 14.00%.

There are presently around $1,449 million, or 96.60% of VRTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,518,069, which is approximately 3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,517,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.95 million in VRTU stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $115.36 million in VRTU stock with ownership of nearly 58.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtusa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Virtusa Corporation [NASDAQ:VRTU] by around 2,823,934 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,458,279 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 23,464,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,746,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,493 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 745,116 shares during the same period.