Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] moved up 10.17: Why It’s Important

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, up 10.17%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that VERB Acquires SoloFire, A Leading Platform for Healthcare Sales Enablement.

Acquisition Advances the VERB Platform for Live Stream eCommerce and Video-Based CRM into the Lucrative Medical and Life Sciences Sales Market.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SoloFire (dba for Ascend Certification, LLC), provider of a powerful sales enablement platform for the healthcare industry.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is now -16.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.38 and lowest of $1.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.64, which means current price is +44.44% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 1437826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2313, while it was recorded at 1.1952 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2929 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.00 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.92.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -221.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.47. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 444,297, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in VERB stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $28000.0 in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 11.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 85,736 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 61,207 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 468,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,420 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,943 shares during the same period.