Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] – find out why.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.69%. The company report on July 7, 2020 that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Reported Revenues of $0.5 Billion were down 62 percent.

Diluted EPS was $(0.91); Adjusted Diluted EPS was $(0.48).

Over the last 12 months, LEVI stock dropped by -30.46%. The one-year Levi Strauss & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.73. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.30 billion, with 397.49 million shares outstanding and 59.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, LEVI stock reached a trading volume of 1690318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $20, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LEVI stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LEVI shares from 24 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 26.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.88. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $24,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

LEVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $653 million, or 80.30% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,110,141, which is approximately 24.259% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 5,935,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.47 million in LEVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62.48 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 16.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 9,116,144 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 14,631,585 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 25,622,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,370,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,349,337 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,502,767 shares during the same period.