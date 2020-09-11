Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] Revenue clocked in at $8.90 million, down -24.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] gained 5.14% on the last trading session, reaching $54.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Sage Therapeutics’ FutureCast to Provide Update on Pipeline Progression and Additional Insights into Potential of Brain Health Franchises.

Thinking differently about thinking – Development plans for SAGE-718 focused on executive function across multiple indications.

Early learnings from studies of other compounds created multi-faceted insights for SAGE-324 program in essential tremor.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. represents 51.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.85 billion with the latest information. SAGE stock price has been found in the range of $51.51 to $57.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 680.05K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 1694632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $75.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SAGE shares from 73 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 320.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40.

Trading performance analysis for SAGE stock

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, SAGE shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.16, while it was recorded at 52.15 for the last single week of trading, and 53.05 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10310.48 and a Gross Margin at +60.93. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9904.46.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now -76.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.93. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,007,760 per employee.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

There are presently around $2,910 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,787,672, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,733,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.77 million in SAGE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $172.8 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly 15.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 9,641,617 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,876,536 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,126,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,644,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,546,931 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,844,850 shares during the same period.