Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] Revenue clocked in at $14.28 billion, down -36.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [NYSE: RGA] gained 0.80% or 0.82 points to close at $103.04 with a heavy trading volume of 1177448 shares. The company report on September 10, 2020 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of RGA Reinsurance Company (Chesterfield, MO), RGA Americas Reinsurance Company, Ltd (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada (Toronto, Canada) and RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (Barbados). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on the debt securities and indicative shelf ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (Chesterfield, MO) [NYSE: RGA]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.).

The ratings reflect RGA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

It opened the trading session at $103.02, the shares rose to $104.20 and dropped to $102.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RGA points out that the company has recorded 24.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 792.61K shares, RGA reached to a volume of 1177448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGA shares is $104.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for RGA stock

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, RGA shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.69, while it was recorded at 98.66 for the last single week of trading, and 111.91 for the last 200 days.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.33. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for RGA is now 9.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, RGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] managed to generate an average of $272,898 per employee.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated posted 4.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated go to 7.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]

There are presently around $6,820 million, or 99.10% of RGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,002,279, which is approximately 14.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,696,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $689.96 million in RGA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $382.55 million in RGA stock with ownership of nearly 329.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [NYSE:RGA] by around 13,049,542 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 5,380,882 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 47,752,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,183,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,900 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,111,796 shares during the same period.