Raymond James lifts nCino Inc. [NCNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

nCino Inc. [NASDAQ: NCNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.71%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that nCino Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Total Revenues Increased 52% Year-over-YearSubscription Revenues Increased 70% Year-over-Year.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

The one-year nCino Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.55. The average equity rating for NCNO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.29 billion, with 98.40 million shares outstanding and 49.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.95K shares, NCNO stock reached a trading volume of 1221169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on nCino Inc. [NCNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNO shares is $86.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for nCino Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for nCino Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nCino Inc. is set at 7.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.12.

NCNO Stock Performance Analysis:

nCino Inc. [NCNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for nCino Inc. [NCNO].

Insight into nCino Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nCino Inc. [NCNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.17 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. nCino Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.97.

Return on Total Capital for NCNO is now -23.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] managed to generate an average of -$31,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.nCino Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.