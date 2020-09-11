Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Stock trading around $5.05 per share: What’s Next?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] gained 5.43% or 0.26 points to close at $5.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2656914 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.92, the shares rose to $5.23 and dropped to $4.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBI points out that the company has recorded 114.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -202.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, PBI reached to a volume of 2656914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PBI stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.46. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -21.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,036.12. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,015.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

There are presently around $673 million, or 81.30% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,397,941, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,217,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.95 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.25 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 10,009,159 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 12,872,478 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 110,404,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,286,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,474 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,219,336 shares during the same period.