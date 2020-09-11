Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] is -24.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perspecta Inc. [NYSE: PRSP] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.17 during the day while it closed the day at $19.86. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Perspecta awarded $112 million contract to provide full-scope managed IT services for data center and cloud migration support to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a new Data Center Two (DC2) Support Services contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract has a two-year base with two six-month option periods and a potential ceiling value of $112 million.

Perspecta will provide DHS headquarters and all authorized components with full-scope managed services to support DC2 operations and consolidation. This includes baseline data center hosting and engineering services, as well as application and system migration, retirement, planning and execution support.

Perspecta Inc. stock has also loss -6.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRSP stock has declined by -5.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.59% and lost -24.89% year-on date.

The market cap for PRSP stock reached $3.24 billion, with 160.64 million shares outstanding and 136.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, PRSP reached a trading volume of 1473745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perspecta Inc. [PRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRSP shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Perspecta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Perspecta Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perspecta Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PRSP stock trade performance evaluation

Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.85. With this latest performance, PRSP shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Perspecta Inc. [PRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.53, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 23.08 for the last 200 days.

Perspecta Inc. [PRSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.15 and a Gross Margin at +14.88. Perspecta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.01.

Return on Total Capital for PRSP is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.38. Additionally, PRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] managed to generate an average of -$48,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Perspecta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perspecta Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perspecta Inc. go to 5.00%.

Perspecta Inc. [PRSP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,547 million, or 80.60% of PRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,868,517, which is approximately -1.659% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,202,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.06 million in PRSP stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $185.97 million in PRSP stock with ownership of nearly 120.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perspecta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Perspecta Inc. [NYSE:PRSP] by around 19,358,666 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 20,193,259 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 88,700,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,252,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRSP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,978,907 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 970,838 shares during the same period.