Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is 72.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.12%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Monument Health Chooses Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience to Transform Physician-Patient Encounters with Ambient Clinical Intelligence.

Monument Health’s DAX deployment is part of the health system’s commitment to empower physicians and improve patient experiences.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Monument Health has chosen the Nuance® Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution to securely capture, contextualize and document virtual and in-person patient visits in the electronic health record (EHR), and empower physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.™.

Over the last 12 months, NUAN stock rose by 99.60%. The one-year Nuance Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.27. The average equity rating for NUAN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.80 billion, with 281.28 million shares outstanding and 279.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, NUAN stock reached a trading volume of 7191904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $32.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NUAN shares from 15 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 52.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NUAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuance Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +53.56. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.86. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $14,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NUAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to -4.60%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,357 million, or 98.40% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,284,980, which is approximately -1.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 16,606,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.16 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $418.76 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 47,295,010 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 36,228,418 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 188,518,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,042,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,356,979 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,114,712 shares during the same period.

