Mizuho lifts Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CRVS] traded at a high on 09/10/20, posting a 12.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.95. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Clinical Trial of CPI-006 for Patients with COVID-19.

Characterization of novel immunotherapy approach with CPI-006 and details of COVID-19 clinical trial results submitted for publication online at medRxiv.org.

Patients treated in first two cohorts of Phase 1 study had low pre-treatment titers of antibodies and produced robust antibody responses within 7 days of treatment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1164268 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 13.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.12%.

The market cap for CRVS stock reached $117.47 million, with 29.43 million shares outstanding and 23.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CRVS reached a trading volume of 1164268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has CRVS stock performed recently?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.54. With this latest performance, CRVS shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRVS is now -52.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.48. Additionally, CRVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] managed to generate an average of -$880,604 per employee.Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRVS.

Insider trade positions for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]

There are presently around $81 million, or 74.30% of CRVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRVS stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,767,584, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,275,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.94 million in CRVS stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $11.56 million in CRVS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CRVS] by around 522,148 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 662,899 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,416,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,601,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRVS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,396 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 142,735 shares during the same period.