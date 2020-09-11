MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Stock trading around $2.79 per share: What’s Next?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.10%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds MEI Pharma, Inc. Investors of Important October 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MEIP.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) between August 2, 2017 and July 1, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 9, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MEI Pharma investors under the federal securities laws.

Over the last 12 months, MEIP stock rose by 46.07%. The average equity rating for MEIP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $300.54 million, with 106.00 million shares outstanding and 102.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, MEIP stock reached a trading volume of 1917396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2018, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. On July 27, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MEIP shares from 2.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

MEIP Stock Performance Analysis:

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, MEIP shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MEI Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -940.90 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.20.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -94.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$420,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

MEIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEI Pharma Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $204 million, or 71.20% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,137,859, which is approximately 62.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,533,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.81 million in MEIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.06 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 25.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 19,397,703 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 17,246,054 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 36,584,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,228,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,617,504 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,291,928 shares during the same period.