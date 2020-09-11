Market cap of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] reaches 376.40M – now what?

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SOAC] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.22 at the close of the session, up 1.69%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 165.55K shares, SOAC reached a trading volume of 1181328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has SOAC stock performed recently?

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SOAC] by around 4,768,980 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,768,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOAC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,768,980 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.