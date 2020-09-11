Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] reaches 28.48M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Daré Bioscience Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and CEO, will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences:.

Women’s Health Innovation Summit 2020.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock has also loss -0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DARE stock has inclined by 3.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.61% and gained 28.05% year-on date.

The market cap for DARE stock reached $28.48 million, with 26.71 million shares outstanding and 21.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.65K shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 2104688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 105.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

DARE stock trade performance evaluation

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1335, while it was recorded at 1.0420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0558 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DARE is now -360.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -186.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.58. Additionally, DARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$750,728 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.20% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 652,084, which is approximately 224.392% of the company’s market cap and around 12.65% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in DARE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.25 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 121.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 715,234 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 71,445 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 839,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,625,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,420 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,690 shares during the same period.