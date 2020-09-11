Market cap of CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] reaches 161.95M – now what?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] jumped around 0.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.75 at the close of the session, up 6.32%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that CleanSpark Announces Multi-Unit Switchgear Contract and Expansion into New Markets.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company, today announced that it has received a contract for multiple units of its intelligent switchgear equipment from a long-term energy development partner based in Houston, TX.

The two companies have now collaborated on over 100 unique microgrid projects for which CleanSpark has provided its custom intelligent switchgear. CleanSpark’s ATS solutions have previously been installed by the same partner to provide resilient microgrids for a large grocery store chain and for the world’s largest retailer. CleanSpark expects additional units to be ordered in the coming months in continued support of these end-use clients.

CleanSpark Inc. stock is now 82.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLSK Stock saw the intraday high of $10.55 and lowest of $9.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.98, which means current price is +905.15% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 2888563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 498.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 9.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.97 and a Gross Margin at -87.19. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -576.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -49.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -136.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$1,305,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

Insider trade positions for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 28,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CLSK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 87,215 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 64,553 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 9,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,276 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 64,553 shares during the same period.