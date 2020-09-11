Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Revenue clocked in at $3.79 billion, down -27.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] price surged by 0.98 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (includes the contribution of an additional sales week versus the prior year).

Full Year 2020 Highlights (includes the contribution of a 53rd week).

A sum of 1069730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $62.79 and dropped to a low of $61.40 until finishing in the latest session at $62.00.

The one-year LW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.82. The average equity rating for LW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $92, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.56, while it was recorded at 62.04 for the last single week of trading, and 70.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.61. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 310.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

LW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,146 million, or 93.80% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 16,837,849, which is approximately 42.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,294,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in LW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $712.72 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -23.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 23,986,718 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 19,832,652 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 87,562,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,381,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,900,862 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,955,398 shares during the same period.